Former ‘Star Wars’ actor arrested after car chase in South Carolina

Actor Jake Lloyd, who played Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” is in police custody in Charleston, South Carolina, after a car chase that resulted in him driving into some trees, TMZ.com reported today.

The 26-year-old actor was arrested for reckless driving, failure to stop, resisting arrest and driving without a license after Sheriff’s deputies pursued him in a chase that lasted several miles, according to TMZ. The gossip site reported that deputies said Lloyd was driving recklessly at high speeds before losing control of his car and running off the road into some trees.