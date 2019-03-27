LATEST PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
News

LIRR should preserve one-seat ride from and to Brooklyn

On March 22, passengers pass the area at

On March 22, passengers pass the area at Jamaica Station where construction is underway on a new platform at the south end of the terminal. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By The Editorial Board
Print

Looks like the Long Island Rail Road finally has discovered Brooklyn. Or, at least, how popular Brooklyn has become.

Now, the question is whether the LIRR can provide a smooth ride to those for whom Brooklyn is a home base — or a destination.

The LIRR’s effort to upgrade its station at Jamaica is designed to allow the hub to handle more train traffic, while the railroad modernizes and improves the complex system of switches that slows trains there. It includes a new platform and track on the south end to provide a new way for commuters to go to and from Brooklyn.

Improving the Jamaica station is necessary and welcome. The hub, which sees 280,000 trips a day, is the critical connection between Long Island and NYC. And big regional projects, like the East Side Access connection to Grand Central Terminal, will work only if that work is done. But as of now, the Jamaica plan would mean the end of the one-seat ride from Long Island to Brooklyn and back, a direct ride 137 trains make each weekday. Instead, riders would have to switch trains in a way that would add considerable minutes to their trips and present a hardship for those with mobility issues, strollers or baggage.

What’s more, Brooklyn’s recent economic growth has generated significantly greater use of Atlantic Terminal, which now is the beginning or end to about 21,800 trips a day. A lot of Long Islanders work in Brooklyn, and many in Brooklyn want to go east. Too often, NYC-based job candidates turn down offers from Long Island employers because of the lack of reverse-commuting options.

It seems some of the original plans were shortsighted. Now, LIRR President Phillip Eng says he will take another look. The LIRR should try to operate some direct trains to Brooklyn, while stopping others. What’s more, as MTA officials plan big projects like the Second Avenue subway and make smaller changes, like shifting bus routes, they must be able to predict shifts in rider patterns from future job growth and be flexible in their plans. If the MTA builds with an eye to the future, everyone could benefit.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
New Yorkers can help select the design for You can help choose a design for a Shirley Chisholm monument
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan