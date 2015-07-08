Subway suspends relationship with Jared after his house is raided by FBI

It’s unclear if it is related to charges against former Jared Foundation executive.

Subway said on Tuesday that it is suspending its relationship with Jared Fogle, hours after his house was raided by the FBI as part of a child pornography investigation.

Local news reported that Fogle’s Indiana home had been raided by the FBI, although the FBI would not disclose the nature of the investigation.

“Jared has been cooperating, and continues to cooperate, with law enforcement in their investigation of unspecified charges, and looks forward to its conclusion,” Fogle’s attorney, Ron Elberger, said in a statement.

Fogle became a Subway spokesman after losing massive amounts of weight which he attributed to eating Subway sandwiches and has since started the Jared Foundation to help children live healthy lifestyles.

Earlier this year, an executive in the Jared Foundation, Russell Taylor, was arrested in a child pornography case. Taylor attempted suicide in May while in jail.

Fogle has said the Foundation has severed all ties to Taylor since his arrested. According to Fox 59, it’s unclear if Tuesday’s raid was related to Taylor’s case.

This is not the first time Fogle has been linked to pornography: He allegedly ran a porn business out of his college dorm room, according to VH1.