Death of 4-month-old Javion Durett reclassified as homicide, mom’s boyfriend Jhalil Williams charged with murder, NYPD says

Police say a 4-month-old Queens boy’s death has been reclassified as a homicide, and his mother’s live-in boyfriend has been arrested in his death.

The NYPD arrested Jhalil Williams, 29, and charged him with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the January death of 4-month-old Javion Durett.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious infant at 170-12 144 Ave. on Jan. 25 just after 3:15 a.m. The baby was unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived, police say.

Durett was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.