A man in his 60s died Wednesday after he was punched so hard he fell onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The victim and the 24-year-old suspect got into an argument just before 2:30 p.m. on the southbound R train platform at Jay Street-MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn, officials said.

The argument turned physical, police said, and the suspect punched the victim, knocking him onto the tracks. He was pulled back onto the platform, but was unconscious, according to police.

He was taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what caused the argument, but it did not appear the two knew each other.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

As of 4:10 p.m., R trains were running with delays and skipping Jay Street-MetroTech in both directions, according to the MTA.