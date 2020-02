Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has said he will announce by the end of the year whether he will run …

The decision, he told Fox News yesterday, will hinge on whether he can offer a “hopeful, optimistic message” and on a presidential campaign’s impact on his family.

The second son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother of George W. Bush also had kind words for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, calling him “the real deal.”