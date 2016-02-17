Jeb Bush tweets ‘America’ with gun photo; de Blasio responds with pastrami

“America” has different meanings for Jeb Bush and Bill de Blasio.

Attention, Jeb Bush: Mayor Bill de Blasio sees your America/gun tweet and raises you a pastrami sandwich.

Jeb Bush made headlines when he tweeted a photo of a gun, captioned “America,” on Tuesday. But Bill de Blasio apparently has a different idea of our great nation. The New York mayor on Wednesday tweeted the word “America,” too – this time, it was accompanied by a photo of a pastrami sandwich from Carnegie Deli, which de Blasio had visited earlier that morning for the restaurant’s reopening.

De Blasio wasn’t the only New York politician with something to say about the GOP presidential candidate’s controversial gun tweet. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday called the pro-gun tweet a “disservice to everyone.”

Bush received the engraved handgun from FN Manufacturing during a campaign stop at the South Carolina plant on Tuesday.