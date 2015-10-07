Jeep sought in fatal Queens hit-run on College Point Boulevard, NYPD says

The NYPD says it’s looking for a Jeep in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Queens.

Authorities say Mariano Contreras, 41, of Corona, was crossing College Point Boulevard in Flushing just after 1 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle, described as a 2014 or 2015 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, that fled the scene, police said.

Contreras was taken to New York Hospital of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

