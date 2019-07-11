Alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday asked for his release from jail to home detention in his Manhattan mansion, with conditions including camera surveillance of all exits, an ankle bracelet to monitor him, a bond secured by the $77 million residence and grounding of his private jet.

Epstein, 66, a wealthy financier whose associates have included figures such as Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, also continued to maintain in papers filed in Manhattan federal court that his federal indictment unsealed in New York this week was barred by a non-prosecution deal he reached with federal authorities in Florida in 2007.

“Mr. Epstein understood the NPA as a global resolution of any charges arising from the alleged conduct at issue here, including conduct in New York,” Epstein’s lawyers wrote to Manhattan U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who is deciding whether to grant bail.

Epstein is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005 after paying them for nude massages that involved sexual touching.

In the earlier agreement, the Florida U.S. Attorney agreed not to pursue similar charges during the same period in return for Epstein pleading guilty to two prostitution felonies in Florida state court, doing jail time, and registering as a sex offender.

In the Thursday filing, defense lawyers complained that although the earlier deal acknowledged Epstein was seeking “global” coverage for his crimes and had been approved by the Justice Department, Florida prosecutors “affirmatively encouraged” victims to seek prosecution in other districts.

They also argued that New York federal prosecutors are relying on evidence seized during the prior investigation, complaining, that “the current New York case is not truly independent of the prior immunized conduct” and that Epstein’s reasonable expectations were “unconstitutionally undermined.”

The new indictment followed a series of newspaper reports about the 2007 deal that spawned widespread criticism, and a ruling by a judge that the 2007 deal was illegal because then-Florida U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, now the U.S. labor secretary, had kept it secret from victims.

But Epstein’s lawyers said the government had no explanation for why prosecutors waited 12 years to charge Epstein in New York if he wasn’t protected by the 2007 deal, as they now claim.

“The government will have to explain why it purposefully delayed a prosecution of someone like Mr. Epstein, who registered as a sex offender 10 years ago and was certainly no stranger to law enforcement,” they wrote. “There is no legitimate explanation for the delay.”

Epstein has not been charged with any crimes or violations of his registered sex-offender status since 2007, but the government said a search of his home revealed hundreds of pictures of nude young girls.

Prosecutors, who are expected to respond Friday, have argued that Epstein is a flight risk because of his wealth, his ownership of private jets, and his global connections. He has six homes, including one in Paris and one on a private island in the Virgin Islands.

They also have argued that he faces up to life in prison, New York prosecutors are not bound by a deal signed by Florida prosecutors, and that the new case includes some victims that were unknown in 2007.

The 2007 non-prosecution deal has a clause that states that Epstein “seeks to resolve globally his state and federal criminal liability,” but promises only that “prosecution in this district for these offenses” shall be deferred.