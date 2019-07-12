Manhattan federal prosecutors said alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is worth more than $500 million and paid six-figure sums to two potential witnesses against him in potentially obstructive conduct as recently as last year in a court filing Friday.

The government, in its memo urging Manhattan U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to keep Epstein in jail at a Monday bail hearing, said he made $100,000 and $250,000 payments to possible co-conspirators after a Miami Herald series last November raised questions about his 2007 plea deal in Florida.

“Neither of these payments appears to be recurring or repeating during the approximately five years of bank records presently available to the government,” prosecutors told Berman. “This course of action, and in particular its timing, suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him.”

Epstein, 66, was charged this week with conspiracy and sex trafficking for allegedly paying “dozens” of girls as young as 15 to perform nude massages that involved sexual touching at his home in Palm Beach and his $77 million East Side mansion from 2002 to 2005.

The allegations tracked charges from over a decade ago, when Epstein negotiated a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida in 2007 in return for pleading guilty to two state prostitution felonies, serving more than a year in jail, and registering as a sex offender.

His defense lawyers argued in a Thursday letter to Berman that the earlier deal was a bar to a new prosecution, and asked for him to be released to home detention, with the Manhattan mansion securing his bond, camera surveillance and electronic monitoring. He also offered to pay armed guards to make sure he didn’t flee.