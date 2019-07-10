The New York mansion where accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein allegedly abused underage victims had a “trophy room” with taxidermied exotic animals and a massage room painted with angels “to look like heaven,” according to a suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan by a new accuser.

The case was filed by Jennifer Araoz, a previously unidentified accuser who also appeared on NBC, seeking the identity of a woman who recruited her into Epstein’s circle for use in a lawsuit that she intends to file when a new law extending the statute of limitations in New York takes effect in August.

The allegations match a pattern cited by Manhattan federal prosecutors on Monday in a newly unsealed indictment charging the multi-millionaire financier with conspiracy and sex trafficking for molesting “dozens” of teenage girls at his $77 million Manhattan mansion and a Palm Beach home.

Araoz, in her petition and an attached draft of her planned lawsuit, said she was a 14- or 15-year-old attending high school near Epstein’s home at 9 E. 71st St. when she was approached outside the school by a woman in her 20s who befriended her and persuaded her that Epstein might be able to help with family problems.

On her first visit to the home, the lawsuit said, she met Epstein and was shown his first floor “trophy room” with “mahogany floors with extremely high ceilings,” and stuffed exotic animals including a giraffe and other “rare specimens,” and animal skins covering the floors.

The house was vast, the lawsuit said, including a “spiral staircase with a self-portrait of Epstein on the wall with a young girl, who Epstein said he considered like a daughter.” He allegedly gave Araoz $300 on the first visit “just to help her out.”

After several visits with the recruiter, Araoz said in the draft suit, she visited alone and got a tour of the whole house and the “upper floors,” where “the ceilings of most of the rooms of the house were painted with ornate murals to look like ancient Rome, Greece and even the Sistine Chapel.”

He also took her to his massage room, where prosecutors say he targeted victims for sexual encounters, describing it as his “favorite room in the house,” Araoz said in the draft suit.

“The ceiling was painted to look like a blue sky with clouds and angels to give the appearance that you were in heaven,” the suit says. “…Epstein had a lot of paintings of nude women on the walls.

“He even commented on one painting of a nude woman with small breasts and brunette hair, but you couldn’t see her face clearly because she was partially turned. That painting was right behind the massage table, and he said how much the woman in the picture looked like Ms. Araoz, then 14 years old. “

Epstein then allegedly had Araoz partially strip, complimenting her body, had her give him a back massage, and masturbated. She said he made her feel like she owed him because of the money he gave her, telling her, “I take care of you, you take care of me.”

The lawsuit said Araoz continued making weekly visits for more than a year that became increasingly sexually aggressive, and eventually during her sophomore year raped her forcibly.

Epstein, who has associated with prominent figures including Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in Florida in 2008 and served more than a year in jail as part of a controversial deal to avoid federal charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say they are not bound by the non-prosecution deal agreed to in Florida by Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney at the time and now Trump’s labor secretary.

Lawyers for Epstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Araoz lawsuit. Epstein also faces civil suits in federal court in Manhattan.

Araoz is 32 and lives in Queens.