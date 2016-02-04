Jerry Maisonett arrested in Brooklyn double homicide

A teen girl was previously charged in the murders of her mom and her mom’s boyfriend.

Police have made a second arrest in a double Brooklyn murder where a teen girl was charged with killing her mother and her boyfriend, authorities said.

Jerry Maisonett, 28, of Sunset Park was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of weapon possession in the slaying of Rosie Sanchez, 38, and Anderson Nunez, 40, in Sheepshead Bay in January.

He and Destiny Garcia, 15, know each other, but the nature of their relationship isn’t immediately clear, police officials said. Garcia is being tried as an adult, and she is accused of both stabbing and shooting Sanchez and Nunez with Maisonett in the double-murder on Batchelder Street, police said.

The teen had told police that her mom physically abused her, but investigators don’t believe it was self-defense, according to the NYPD.