Sen. Jesse Hamilton’s campaign office hit by bullet in Crown Heights

Sen. Jesse Hamilton’s campaign office in Crown Heights was hit by a bullet Thursday, the politician said. Photo Credit: Shaye Weaver

Two men were injured in a shooting near a Brooklyn state senators’s campaign office, which was also hit by a bullet, the politician and police said.

“A shooting just occurred right by my campaign office, my staff feared for their lives,” Sen. Jesse Hamilton wrote on Twitter Thursday night. “The bullets were so close, thank God no one was injured.”

The bullet hit the door frame of the building, on the corner of Rogers Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

While no one in the building was injured, two people were shot outside, police said.

A shooting just occurred right by my campaign office, my staff feared for their lives. The bullets were so close, thank God no one was injured. #stoptheviolence #crownheights pic.twitter.com/ZWiBB8syp3 — Jesse Hamilton (@SenatorHamilton) August 24, 2018

At about 7:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm and torso, a police spokesman said. The younger victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and the 31-year-old took himself to an area hospital, police said. They were both in stable condition.

Hamilton decried the violence in a video posted to Twitter after the shooting.

“If someone was coming out of my campaign office tonight at the wrong time, they would have gotten shot, and that’s disturbing to me,” he said. “We have a lot of problems in our community, and the problem is gun violence. We have to deal with this gun violence as a community.”

There were no arrests as of Friday morning, and the investigation was ongoing.