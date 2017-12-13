A Kennedy Airport-bound JetBlue plane from Los Angeles was diverted to Las Vegas, officials said, reportedly after a male passenger bit people he was seated with.

JetBlue on Wednesday confirmed Flight 1224 on Sunday landed in Las Vegas where a “disruptive customer” was escorted off by local authorities.

Passengers who shared cellphone video with KCBS-TV in Los Angeles said the man hit and bit other passengers during the flight, according to The Associated Press.

The male passenger, was restrained by a fellow passenger, who described struggling to keep the biter from breaking free until a flight attendant reached them with restraints, the station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which referred requests for more information to JetBlue and the local police, said only that the plane was diverted due to “a passenger issue and landed without incident around 7:50 p.m.

“Remaining customers resumed their scheduled flight to New York without further incident,” JetBlue said.

Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said Wednesday the man was met by officers after the unscheduled landing at McCarran International Airport, but no police report was taken and no arrest was made, The AP reported.