JetBlue offers free flights to Orlando shooting victims’ families

In wake of the Orlando massacre, JetBlue is offering free seats on its flights to and from the city to immediate family members and domestic partners of the victims who were killed or injured.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the airline said in a statement on its blog Monday. “We want to do our part to help the victims of this tragedy, as well as support the Orlando community through this difficult time.”

In addition, JetBlue said it would waive fees for customers traveling to and from Orlando who need to make last-minute changes to their travel plans.

JetBlue called Orlando one of its “focus cities” and said the shooting rampage that killed 49 people and injured 53 others was felt by “all of our 19,000 crewmembers, many of whom live in, work from and travel through Orlando.”

The airline said it will also make a charitable donation to support the victims and their families.