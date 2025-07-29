Then-New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a game winning field goal against the New York Jets to win 30-27 in the final second of the game at MetLife Stadium in 2020.

The New York Jets have signed a trio of offensive players on Tuesday, including their former kicker Nick Folk — who was part of Gang Green’s most recent playoff run in 2011.

OL Liam Fornadel, RB Lawrance Toafili and K Nick Folk have joined the Jets. In corresponding moves, kicker Caden Davis and C Gus Hartwig were waived.

Fornadel’s last NFL stint was with the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2024, but he was released in December. He most recently saw action with the DC Defenders in the UFL.

Toafili signed as a Jets’ rookie minicamp tryout player, having spent five seasons at Florida State University, where he led the team with 109 rushes for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

Folk, 42, returns to Gang Green, where he played seven seasons and made 82.2% of his field goal attempts and a 99% extra-point completion rate. He was part of the 2010 Jets’ run to the AFC Championship Game; it was the second consecutive year Gang Green came within a game of the Super Bowl, only to fall short. They have not made the playoffs since.

But Head Coach Aaron Glenn says Folk and the other new signees are part of an effort to finally turn the beleaguered club into a winner.

“Anybody that can help us win games, we’re gonna try to take a look at,” Glenn said. “I’m happy that [they] chose us and be a part of what we’re trying to do.”

The strong mentality Glenn is attempting to build at the Jets continued to grow on the second day of pads at training camp.

“I thought that practice today was exactly what we talked about,” said Glenn. “It’s always going to be this jockey for position, and today I thought the defense really stood out. That’s the thing I like more than anything. I like that about our players, and they want to win every rep. It’s not realistic, but this is what we’ve got to do.”

For the Jets to flip a switch into this steely, physical green machine Glenn is trying to create is a necessary move for a team that had a dysfunctional and disastrous season, where they let up leads late going into the fourth quarter.

That competitive edge is instilled throughout the organization, straight through the assistant coaches as well. Glenn mentioned offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ “chirping between those two guys on the sidelines on the good plays and the bad plays.”

“That’s a good thing, because usually the players start to feed off that when they see their coach,” Glenn said. When they just see their coaches in general, they’re fired up and competing against each other. I want this to be a competitive environment for everybody — not just the players, not just the coach, just in general. When you do that, you end up building an environment of just competition.”

Glenn reacts to mass shooting near NFL HQ

Before addressing the media, Glenn spoke on the recent Midtown mass shooting where the NFL headquarters were located.

“As an organization, our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families,” Glenn said. “It’s always tough to hear things like that and stay focused, but you think about the families that go through that, and it’s tough.”