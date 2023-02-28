Jets free agent quarterback updates: Derek Carr visits, Geno Smith a target?

Free Agency is just a couple of weeks away and the NFL Combine is days away from kicking off. For the New York Jets, their search for a veteran quarterback is still the top question mark going into the start of the 2023 off-season.

While there isn’t a resolution on the horizon, there have been plenty of updates as to who the Jets could eventually be decided on for their future signal-caller.

And that news starts right at the top.

Derek Carr visits again

Ian Rappaport from NFL Network reported Tuesday morning that the former Raiders’ quarterback will have in-person meetings with the Jets today, along with the Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Carr previously met with both the Saints and Jets with the conversation surrounding New York reported as “positive.”

The former Fresno State standout is the all-time passing leader for the Las Vegas Raiders and was released by the team after having the lowest completion percentage of his career in 2022. The Jets have also mentioned to Carr that they believed he could be a “First Ballot Hall-of-Famer” if he were to choose the Jets.

No resolution on a potential contract has been determined with the biggest reason being another top quarterback potentially available.

Aaron Rodgers Returns

The return of Aaron Rodgers from his darkness retreat had many organizations and fans wondering how long it would take to announce the future hall-of-famers decision. Rodgers could return to Green Bay, retire, or request a trade to another team.

Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst stated that “all options are on the table” regarding the quarterback position and that he hasn’t spoken to Rodgers about his future plans.

If Rodgers were to return to Green Bay a contract adjustment would need to be made due to his large cap hit. The Jets have reportedly been apprehensive to give Derek Carr a contract yet because they are waiting to see what the Packers will do with Rodgers.

Additional names get the Jets’ attention

Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy G are the two additional quarterback names that New York has been tied to after the top two options of Carr and Rodgers. There also appear to be some additional names that the Jets seem to be interested in.

Albert Breer of NFL Network reported that the team is not leaving any stone unturned at quarterback with names like Geno Smith and Daniel Jones also of interest to the Jets.

Jones is the starting quarterback for the Giants currently and has been negotiating a long-term extension with the team. Smith on the other hand started his career in New York and is coming off his best season when he won Comeback Player of the Year after throwing 30 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards for the Seahawks.

New York has several options to go to at quarterback. As free agency gets closer though, it appears that the team is more than prepared to make a move at any of the top quarterbacks available to upgrade their current room.

