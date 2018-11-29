Jewish boy punched in the face on Williamsburg street, NYPD says

Police were investigating on Thursday after a 9-year-old Jewish boy was punched in the face by a teenager in Williamsburg over the weekend.

The Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident after the suspect, described as about 14 to 18 years old, walked up to the younger boy near the corner of Throop Avenue and Walton Street and attacked.

The victim, who was walking home at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, was dressed in traditional Jewish attire, police said.

The suspect punched him several times before fleeing, police said, causing the boy’s face to swell. But the victim declined medical attention at the scene.

The suspect was described as about 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds.