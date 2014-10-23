JFK bag handlers accused of stealing more than $27K

Up to five people were involved in the scheme.

Bag handlers at JFK were accused of stealing more than $27,000. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

Two JFK bag handlers allegedly stole thousands of dollars in money orders from international mail, and police are looking for three others involved in the scheme, the Queens district attorney said.

The five Queens residents are accused of stealing more than $27,000 in money orders ranging from $75 to $1,000 that were being sent through the mail on flights to Japan, Korea, and Greece between last November and this March, Richard A. Brown said.

Police arrested Kenroy C. Mitchell, 22, and Amanda Mackie, 20, both Ground Services International employees, for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.If convicted, Mitchell could face seven years in prison; Mackie could face four. Police are still looking for three others connected to the alleged crime, including a former baggage handler.