A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing safely at Kennedy Airport Monday night after the crew reported a bird strike shortly after taking off from Boston’s Logan International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Flight 877, an Airbus 320 aircraft bound for Las Vegas, landed just before 7:30 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online flight data tracker.

The plane had left Boston at about 4:45 p.m., and its crew had declared an emergency and initially indicated it was returning to Boston, an FAA spokesman said.

Instead, the crew decided to head for Kennedy, according to authorities.

A JetBlue spokesman said he could not immediately say how many people were on board and what damage was done in the bird strike.

FlightAware had shown the JetBlue 877 going around in loops just south of Boston before flying southeast.

The plane then circled over Long Island before heading south over Fire Island shortly after 7 p.m.