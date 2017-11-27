The wings on two planes struck each other Monday night as they rolled along the taxiway at Kennedy Airport, a Port Authority official said.

No one was injured, said Lenis Rodrigues, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

She said EgyptAir Flight 986 was taking off at 7:03 p.m. when it clipped wings with a Virgin Atlantic jet. Both aircraft were damaged, with at least one being towed to the gate, Rodrigues said.

The incident did not affect airport operations, she said.