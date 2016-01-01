Jihad Jackson, Queens teen, fatally shot in the head on New Year’s Eve, police say

Jihad Jackson was killed a half hour before the new year started, cops said.

Police tape. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson

A Queens teenager who was shot in the head Thursday night was New York City’s final homicide victim of 2015, police said.

Authorities said 16-year-old Jihad Jackson, of Rosedale, was shot in the head at the corner of 109 Avenue and Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica at 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Jackson was unresponsive when officers arrived, and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jackson was the last person to be killed before the new year, police said. The NYPD had not released the city’s 2015 homicide rate as of Friday morning.