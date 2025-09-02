NYC Mayor’s Race: Independent attorney Jim Walden exits contest, urging other low-polling candidates to do the same

Low-polling independent attorney Jim Walden became the first candidate to drop out of the mayoral general election on Tuesday in an effort to block Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani from the mayoralty by trying to make the race a one-on-one match.

Walden, in a statement, said his move stems from his earlier proposal in July for the candidates who are not polling second to Mamdani to drop out of the race and support the one who is. The strategy is necessary, he said, to prevent the democratic socialist Mamdani from winning in November.

The attorney argued that Mamdani’s democratic socialist views, past support for defunding the police, and fierce criticism of Israel make him too extreme to be mayor — even though Mamdani says he has moderated on some of those positions.

In bowing out Tuesday, Walden implored his fellow “free market candidates” to follow his lead. Those other contenders include former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who are both running as independents, as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

“For months I have been steadfast in my view that, unless there is a one-on-one race in November, a Trojan Horse will take control of City Hall,” Walden said. “For those still trailing in the polls by month’s end, I implore each to consider how history will judge them if they allow vanity or stubborn ambition to usher in Mr. Mamdani.”

Although Walden raised nearly $4 million in private and public funds combined during this election cycle, his candidacy never gained traction, having never broken above 2% in the polls.

Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary but has been polling second to him throughout the general election, applauded Walden’s decision to withdraw from the race via his spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, on Tuesday evening.

“Today Jim Walden put ego and ambition aside for the good of New York City,” Azzopardi said in a statement. “His decision underscores the existential threat our city faces in Zohran Mamdani—a dangerously inexperienced 33-year-old socialist with no meaningful work experience, no record of governing or accomplishment, and a reckless ideology that would jeopardize public safety, economic growth, and the very future of New York City.”

The former governor was an early proponent of Walden’s proposal that the anti-Mamdani candidates consolidate to defeat the democratic socialist.

However, Mayor Adams, who has been coming in fourth place behind Sliwa in most polls, said he has no intention of dropping out.

“While others may choose to exit the race, Mayor Adams is focused on the future — delivering results and leading this city forward,” said Todd Shapiro, Adams’ campaign spokesperson, in a statement. “We are confident millions of New Yorkers will proudly stand with him at the polls.”

Sliwa’s spokesperson, Maria Sliwa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s campaign press secretary Dora Pekec cast Walden’s exit as further evidence of the billionaire class attempting to stop his candidacy.

“While support of Zohran’s vision for an affordable New York continues to grow across all five boroughs, the billionaire class is narrowing their selection process — and Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are pulling out all the stops to charm them alongside Donald Trump,” Pekec said.