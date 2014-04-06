Jiwon Lee missing; Columbia student last seen on April 1

Friends and family of a missing Columbia dental student are desperately trying to find her.

Jiwon Lee, 29, was last seen April 1 in her apartment at West 98th Street around 8:30 p.m., the NYPD said. Lee’s brother, who attends Columbia Medical School, spoke with her that night, according to the Columbia Spectator.

A spokesman for the school said they are cooperating with the police and informed students about her disappearance. Lee’s friends created a Facebook page to help spread the word about her disappearance and as of Sunday it has more than 2,200 likes.

Lee, who is described as 5-feet-2 with black hair and brown eyes, is in the American Student Dental Association and has been student representative on the Joint Commission of National Dental Examinations for the last three years, the Columbia Spectator said.

Before going to Columbia College of Dental Medicine, she worked as a teaching fellow in New York City middle schools as part of AmeriCorps, according to the school paper.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.