Jiwon Lee’s body found in Hudson River

The body of Jiwon Lee, a missing Columbia University dental student, was found on Sunday.

The body of a Columbia University dental student missing since early April has been found in the Hudson River, police said yesterday.

The remains of Jiwon Lee, 29, were discovered on Sunday afternoon in the river near West 86th Street.

Lee was last seen at her apartment on West 98th Street on April 1 around 8:30 p.m., police said. Cause of death has been determined to be a suicide, said a spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner.

Lee was a member of the American Student Dental Association and was a student representative on the Joint Commission of National Dental Examinations for the last three years, according to the Columbia Spectator.

She last spoke with her brother, a Columbia medical student, the night she disappeared, the Columbia Spectator campus paper reported. Lee was last seen at her apartment on West 98th Street on April 1 around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Cause of death has been determined to be a suicide, said Julie Bolcer, spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner.

Lee, a member of the American Student Dental Association, was a student representative on the Joint Commission of National Dental Examinations.