Jocelyn Wildenstein, known as ‘Catwoman,’ charged with assault, NYPD says

Wildenstein’s boyfriend suffered a cut to his chest and scratches to his face, police said.

Jocelyn Wildenstein, known as the “Catwoman,” was arrested Tuesday night after police said she slashed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors.

Officers who were called to Wildenstein’s apartment inside Trump World Tower, at 845 First Ave., around 11:30 p.m. found her 49-year-old boyfriend with a cut to his chest and scratches to his face, an NYPD spokesman said. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Though police said he was not seriously hurt, the victim told officers he had to lock Wildenstein in a closet during the incident in order to avoid being further injured.

Wildenstein, 71, was charged with felony assault, police said. The spokesman could not say what led to the assault.

Wildenstein, a New York City socialite, is known for her extensive cosmetic surgeries.