Joe Biden 2020? VP suggests he may run for president again

Biden didn’t make clear how serious he was.

Vice President Joe Biden hinted that he may make another run for the White House in four years.

Speaking with a group of reporters Monday, Biden said, “I am going to run again in 2020.” When asked what he would run for, he said “for president.”

The reporters asked if he was joking, and Biden didn’t exactly make it clear if he was or not.

“I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”

Biden had decided not to run in the 2016 presidential election, in large part because of the death of his eldest son in 2015. But he has also admitted that he regrets the decision not to run.