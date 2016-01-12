Joe Biden: Barack Obama offered financial help during Beau Biden’s illness

“He said, ‘I’ll give you the money, whatever you need.'”

Vice President Joe Biden revealed Monday on CNN that President Barack Obama offered to help him financially amid concerns about his son Beau Biden’s health.

Biden said he told Obama that he and Jill were considering selling their house when it appeared that Beau might have to resign from his position as Delaware attorney general due to his health.

“[Obama] got up and said, ‘Don’t sell that house, promise me you won’t sell the house,'” Biden recalled. “He said, ‘I’ll give you the money, whatever you need, I’ll give you the money.'”

Biden also told CNN’s Gloria Borger that he’ll never forget Obama’s eulogy for Beau, who died of brain cancer in March 2015 at the age of 46.

“His love of family and my family, and my love of his family … it’s personal. It’s family,” Biden said.

Watch the emotional clip above.