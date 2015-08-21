Cop indicted for raping teen found dead

According to reports, Doseau died of an apparent suicide inside his parent’s Canarsie home

Does true love exist on Tinder? Photo Credit: Moleskine

An NYPD sergeant who was accused of raping an underage girl was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Thursday, authorities said.

Joel Doseau, 43, was indicted earlier this month for allegedly raping a teen girl several years ago. He met the 15-year-old girl several times to have sex in Brooklyn between July 2007 and August 2009, according to the 40-count indictment.

The girl came forward to authorities recently, leading to the arrest.

Doseau had been out on $100,000 bond, a spokesman for the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said after his arraignment.

Doseau was found dead at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, Doseau died of an apparent suicide inside his parent’s Canarsie home with a plastic bag wrapped around his head. He apparently attached a hose attached to a gas tank that fed into the bag.