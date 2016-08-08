Jogger Vanessa Marcotte, of NYC, found dead in Massachusetts

A 27-year-old New York City woman was found dead in Princeton, Massachusetts, after going for a jog Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Vanessa Marcotte, who worked for Google in Manhattan, was reportedly visiting family in Massachusetts when she went for a run at about 1 p.m. on Sunday. Her body was later found in the woods, about a half mile from her mom’s home.

“Vanessa Marcotte was a much loved member of the Google team, working in our New York office for the last year and a half, and known for her ubiquitous smile, passion for volunteer work, and love of Boston sports,” a representative for Google said in an email. “We are deeply shocked and saddened, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

In May, Marcotte posted on Instagram that she was “So thankful to spend the weekend with the two sweetest ladies in the world 💟 #momma #auntie #mothersday.” It was her most recent post.

She also celebrated her love of the city online, posting a photo of herself in a wet suit in the Rockaways, as well as her city green thumbgrown! #see.

“Planted my first broccoli, lettuce and tomatoes today with the amazing team @harlemdsofchange #seeittobeit #eatlocal,” she wrote in April.

Her death comes just five days after Karina Vetrano’s body was found in a marshy area in Howard Beach about four hours after she left her family home to go for a run.

Vetrano was found facedown with her underwear pulled down, about 15 feet from a trail near 161st Avenue and 78th Street in Spring Creek Park.

There have been no arrests in Vetrano’s death.