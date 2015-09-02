Bronx HS campus damaged in gas explosion will open for first day of classes

Repairs to sixth-floor classrooms that were damaged will be made without disrupting students.

Good news for parents in the Bronx!

All seven schools at the sprawling John F. Kennedy campus in the Bronx — severely damaged in a gas explosion Aug. 20 that injured three workers — will be open on the first day of school, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are immensely grateful to all the dedicated people who moved this work forward so thousands of students can begin their school year without disruption, and with the confidence in their school’s safety,” the mayor said.

The explosion at the Marble Hill high school campus blew out the walls of the sixth floor and sent debris flying as far as 200 feet. Nearly 140 firefighters responded to the blast, which was traced to a worker testing a match after a new gas line had been installed.

Officials said Wednesday that the damaged rooms had been sealed off with sheet rock and that all classes and programs would be accommodated without any disruptions. Lab carts will be on hand for science classes.

There are approximately 3,000 students enrolled at the seven schools on the JFK Campus.

The schools are Marble Hill School for International Studies, Bronx Theatre High School, Bronx School of Law and Finance, English Language Learners and International Support Prep Academy, Bronx Engineering and Technology Academy, New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science, and New Visions Charter High School for Humanities. The two New Visions schools were temporarily relocated at In-Tech Academy and will be returning to JFK Campus.

Bids are about to be solicited to repair the rooms damaged in the blast but all work will occur in sealed-off areas to avoid disrupting students, officials said.