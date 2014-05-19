John Liu to challenge Tony Avella for Queens state senate race

Former City Comptroller John Liu received the backing of the Queens Democratic Committee Monday for his state senate bid.

The members unanimously nominated Liu as their candidate in the race against state Senator Tony Avella in the Democratic Primary. Avella, who represents eastern Queens, ruffled feathers within the party in February when he was one of several Democratic senators who joined a caucus who govern with the GOP.

Liu, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year, didn’t comment about the nomination Monday.

Avella said his record serving his constituents will prove itself at the polls this fall.

“I work for the people I represent — not for the Queens party bosses or political insiders,” he said in a statement.