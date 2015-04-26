Daily News truck driver killed in accident on Flushing Ave. in Brooklyn

A green cab rammed into a New York Daily News delivery truck in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, overturning the large truck and killing the 24-year-old driver, police said.

The newspaper delivery driver, Jonathan Long, was heading south on Nostrand Avenue toward Flushing Avenue just before 5:50 a.m. when the cab slammed into him. The 26-year-old driver of the green cab had been headed east on Flushing at the time, police said.

Long was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck’s passenger, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The cab driver was treated at the scene. There were no arrests as of Sunday and police said the investigation was ongoing. ?