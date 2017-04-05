Jose Gonzalez charged in murder of Bronx EMS tech Yadira Arroyo, DA says

If convicted of the top charge, Jose Gonzalez faces up to life in prison.

The 25-year-old man accused of jumping behind the wheel of an ambulance and fatally striking an EMS technician was held without bail and indicted on murder and grand larceny charges on Wednesday, according to the Bronx district attonery’s office.

Jose Gonzales was illegally riding on the back of Arroyo’s ambulance on March 16 when he hopped off to snatch a man’s backpack near the corner of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in Soundview, according to the DA’s office.

The victim flagged down EMS technician Yadira Arroyo, who was driving the ambulance, to alert her of what happened, prompting Arroyo to get out of the vehicle, they said.

That’s when Gonzalez jumped into the driver’s seat and put it in reverse — as Arroyo tried to stop him — running over the mother of five at about 7:10 p.m., prosecutors said.

Gonzalez then drove the ambulance forward, hitting her again and killing her, according to the DA’s office.

Toxicology tests on Gonzales came out positive for PCP and Marijuana, the DA added.

“I didn’t do anything. I’m going to get a lawsuit. I’m going to get a Bentley,” Jose Gonzales ranted wildly after he was arrested on March 16, according to a court filing released Wednesday.

“I hopped on the ambulance to save people from the fire,” Gonzales continued incoherently, later inside the 43rd precinct stationhouse, court records show.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to life in prison.

“The defendant horrifically ended the life of someone who exemplified bravery, compassion and caring. Yadira Arroyo died a hero on the streets of the Bronx,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. “We will seek justice for her, her family and her extended family of the Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services.”

An attorney for Gonzalez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25.