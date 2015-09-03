NYPD seeks man for questioning after man beaten outside Brooklyn bar dies

Police say the man got into an argument before it turned violent.

Police are now calling the vicious beating of a man outside of a Bushwick bar a homicide after he died of his injuries.

The NYPD said Wednesday that Jose Guzman, of Brooklyn, had died after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Guzman, 42, got into an argument with another individual outside La Fogata on Gates Avenue at about 4:03 a.m. Monday, police said. The dispute then became physical, with the unidentified suspect punching and kicking Guzman. Severely injured, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance fighting for his life.

Police have released surveillance video seeking a man wanted for questioning described as a white male wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, glasses and blond hair.

Tips can be called into 1-800-577-8477 or texted to 274637 with the code TIPS577.