WASHINGTON — Rep. Joseph Crowley collapsed briefly from heat exhaustion on Wednesday as congressional Democrats marched near the White House to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies, said his spokeswoman, Lauren French.

“He’s fine. It was just a little heat exhaustion,” French said in an interview.

Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and a longtime congressman from Queens, fell down near 15th Street NW after the march passed by an office of the Customs and Border Protection office, according to reporters at the scene.

Thanks for everyone's concern -doing fine now.



Wish I could say the same for the children and parents at the border. — Rep. Joe Crowley (@repjoecrowley) June 13, 2018

In a video posted to Twitter by Politico Pro reporter Ted Hesson, Crowley can be seen sitting on the pavement while being given a bottle of water.

“Rep. Joe Crowley collapsed at the immigration protest, which moved from CBP to 15th Street near the White House. He stood up and was walked to a nearby hotel. Rep. Espaillat said he’s doing OK and getting cold water,” Hesson tweeted.

French said Crowley would resume his usual activities after cooling down and getting some water.

