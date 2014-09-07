Juan Carlos Luna-Juarez fatally stabbed two blocks from his home

A group of five suspects was taken into custody.

A man was stabbed to death and another injured in a violent confrontation in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

A man was stabbed to death and another injured in a violent confrontation in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

A group of five suspects was taken into custody after allegedly fatally stabbing 23-year-old Juan Carlos Luna-Juarez multiple times in the chest at about 2 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue near Tompkins Avenue, police said. He was about two blocks from his home.

A second 24-year-old man, who was not identified, was stabbed in his left shoulder, police said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police were questioning five men in the stabbings Sunday. Charges were pending, police said.