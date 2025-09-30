Judge temporarily blocks Trump from cutting counterterrorism funds to NYC

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from cutting $187 million in Homeland Security Grant Program funding allocated to New York, a move state officials said could severely impact public safety.

The funding supports intelligence operations, transit hub security, emergency preparedness, and equipment purchases for local law enforcement agencies. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York’s allocation would have dropped by 86%, from $230 million in previous years to $30 million under the 2025 awards.

The ruling came as part of a broader legal challenge by a coalition of 11 states, all of which sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over similar funding reductions. The coalition argued that the cuts disproportionately targeted Democratic-led states and undermined counterterrorism preparedness.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy of Rhode Island, who Trump appointed to the bench in 2019 during his first term, issued the preliminary injunction on Sept. 30 barring DHS from depriving the states of hundreds of millions of dollars in critical counterterrorism funding while the lawsuit proceeds.

‘The height of hypocrisy’

“A Republican administration literally defunding the police is the height of hypocrisy — and walking away from the fight against terrorism in the number one terrorist target in America is utterly shocking,” Hochul said prior to the ruling. “Any New York House Republican who doesn’t immediately act to get this funding restored is complicit in making their constituents less safe.”

The Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) consists of three distinct grants: the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP), the Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI), and Operation Stonegarden. For both SHSP and UASI, 80% of the funds go directly to local agencies, while the remaining 20% is set aside for state-level projects.

Under the proposed cuts, the NYPD faced a projected $100 million reduction, the FDNY $15 million, and Joint Task Force Empire Shield $13 million. County-level programs for equipment, training, and emergency preparedness were also at risk.

Prior to Tuesday’s ruling, Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, calling for transparency and accountability from the department on the decision. Hochul warned that the cuts would have put New Yorkers and all Americans at risk, affecting not only the NYPD and FDNY but also state police, the Joint Task Force Empire Shield, and the state’s 12 certified bomb squads.

In her letter to Noem, Hochul cited National Counterterrorism Center data showing that New York has been targeted by foreign or foreign-inspired terrorism nearly twice as often as the next-most-targeted state. She also highlighted the successes of teams funded through the program, noting at least 145 significant arrests, disruptions, and leads across ten states in the past three years.

“Secretary Noem, you have the authority to ensure counterterrorism funding is allocated appropriately. Do not play games with this critical security funding. I demand you reverse this decision and restore funding for those who work to protect the number one terrorist target in America: New York,” Hochul wrote.

The cuts followed months of delays in releasing the 2025 Homeland Security Grant Program application. Initial reductions of $87 million were attributed to a formula used to calculate awards, but a subsequent $100 million cut was made without explanation, prompting the lawsuit and Hochul’s call for accountability.

DHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

Administration officials have previously stated that grant allocations are determined based on risk assessments and national priorities; however, the coalition of states argues that the reductions unfairly target specific states.

The preliminary injunction provides temporary relief to New York and the other states, ensuring that counterterrorism and homeland security funding remains in place while the courts determine whether the administration acted lawfully in reallocating federal resources.

“The federal government is putting our communities at risk in an attempt to illegally force states to support its attacks on immigrants,” Attorney General Letitia James said when filing the lawsuit. “Our law enforcement and local leaders depend on these FEMA grants to prepare for emergencies and stop dangerous threats to public safety. I will keep fighting to protect New Yorkers, and I won’t allow this administration to play political games with critical resources that keep our communities safe.”

Attorney General James and the coalition are asking the court to declare the administration’s actions unlawful and to compel DHS to fully distribute the HSGP funds as originally intended by Congress.

They contend that the administration’s last-minute reallocation of hundreds of millions of dollars violates both the law governing HSGP and the Administrative Procedure Act, and note that DHS provided no explanation for the sudden funding changes at the end of the federal fiscal year. The coalition is seeking a court order to halt this reallocation policy and restore funding to the affected states.

In addition to New York, the lawsuit is joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.