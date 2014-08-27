Judge gives Subway Inn another stay of eviction

Subway Inn’s end has been put off for a little while longer.

A state civil judge gave the 77-year-old midtown bar another stay of eviction Wednesday as she discusses the case with the Salinas family, the bar’s owners, and the World-Wide Group, the developers looking to close the dive for redevelopment.

Claude Castro, the attorney for the Salinas, said the judge has up to 30 days to make a decision on the case, and that could mean taking it to trial. Steven Salinas, the son of the owner Arsenio Salinas, said the judge’s decision came to a relief for all of the bar’s fans who have been fighting for weeks.

“What my family has learned through this struggle to save our business (which has been in our family for more than four decades) is that this fight had struck a nerve in the heart of many New Yorkers,” he said in a statement.

A representative World-Wide Group said the developer looks forward to the judge?s pending decision.