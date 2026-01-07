Julie Menin unanimously elected as City Council’s first Jewish Speaker

The New York City Council on Wednesday unanimously elected Manhattan Council Member Julie Menin as speaker — the first Jewish person to hold the post, a role in which she pledged to be a speaker for “every single member of this council.”

Menin was elected during the Council’s 2026 Charter Meeting on Jan. 7, opening a new legislative session and continuing a women-majority Council. She succeeds former Speaker Adrienne Adams, who was term-limited, and assumes the powerful position responsible for setting the Council’s agenda, overseeing committee assignments, and serving as a central negotiating figure with the mayor’s office.

In her first speech as speaker, Menin thanked her colleagues for their support, saying she was “humbled by the faith, trust, and confidence you have placed in me.” Menin had announced in November that she had secured enough votes from across the political divide to land the role come Jan. 7, ending the short‑lived race for Speaker.

Speaker Menin, a three-time city commissioner and former regulatory attorney, wove her family’s history into her remarks, describing her mother and grandmother as Holocaust survivors who immigrated to New York in the 1950s.

“When I think about what that honor means, I think about what brought me to this moment, and what brought all of us here today: It is the story of America, which is the story of New York — and that is the story of immigrants,” she said.

She described her path into public service, including opening a restaurant in Lower Manhattan before the Sept. 11 attacks. “That broken promise forged a new one within me — a promise to take on large corporations that engaged in predatory conduct,” Menin said.

Menin also recalled her role as chair of Manhattan Community Board 1, including supporting the creation of an Islamic cultural center near Ground Zero amid public opposition and threats.

“We live in a day when the first Muslim mayor of New York City, and the first Jewish speaker of this Council, are serving at the same time,” she said. “This moment truly is historic.”

In outlining her agenda, Menin pledged a more proactive Council focused on affordability, housing, health care costs and economic inequality. She cited past Council work on combating antisemitism, addressing health disparities and maternal mortality, and advancing universal child care.

“As the first Jewish speaker, I want my vision of leadership to be as focused on dissolving division as it is on uniting all coalitions,” Menin said.

She closed by emphasizing collaboration among the Council’s 51 members. “As a body of 51 individuals, the legislation that is most life-changing and forward-thinking comes from the collection of policies to which all of us contribute,” she said.

Menin said her goal as speaker would be to lead a Council that works collectively to make New York “a city that leaves no one behind.”

Afterwards, Menin announced a senior leadership team for her office, including historic firsts for the Council.

Miguelina Camilo will serve as chief of staff, the first woman and Latina to hold the position, while Simone A. Jones will serve as deputy chief of staff and the Council’s first-ever chief equity officer.

“I’m proud to announce this exceptional and diverse team of senior leaders, who bring deep experience in government and a shared commitment to serving New Yorkers,” said Menin said in a statement. “Together, we will work to build a city that’s more affordable, with a stronger, more equitable economy, more affordable housing, and greater investments in our communities. This team reflects the values of New York City and the future we are building together.”

Other members of Menin’s senior team include Jonathan Szott as senior deputy chief of staff, Bhav Tibrewal as chief advisor, and John Tritt as senior advisor for external affairs.