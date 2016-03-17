Julio Velazquez sought for fatally stabbing Herbert Burgess at a Harlem subway station, NYPD says

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they are on the hunt for a suspect who stabbed a man outside of a subway station in Harlem Wednesday night.

The incident began outside of the No. 2 and 3 train station at 116th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police said Herbert Burgess, 53, of the Bronx, was selling MetroCard swipes to a woman when they got into an argument.

Police said the woman’s male companion, identified as Julio Velazquez, then got into a dispute with the Burgess at the subway station and the two went out onto the street. When Burgess returned to the subway station, he had been stabbed, police said.

Burgess then got onto a southbound 2 train and was discovered unconscious at the 110th Street and Lenox Avenue stop, police said.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Velazquez, 48, is described as 5’6” tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or Velazquez’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).