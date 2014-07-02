July 4th weather in NYC: Tropical Storm Arthur to bring rain

It will be a rainy start to the July 4th holiday, but the weather is expected to improve for most of the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.

Travelers leaving the city should expect some heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Joey Picca said. He recommended allowing extra time for delays.

There’s a chance of rain Friday morning, but the skies should clear up by mid to late evening in time for fireworks.

Tropical Storm Arthur, which emerged off the coast of Florida a few days ago, will cause some high surf and rip currents at the city’s beaches as it heads north.

The weather is expected to be nice Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

