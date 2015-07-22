June 2015 was the warmest June on record, scientists say

But NYC was a little cooler than usual.

Riverside Park on the Upper West Side. Photo Credit: Ben Turshen Meditation

For once, NYC was spared being the cutting edge of a trend.

Last month was the warmest June on record for the planet, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association.

But the temperature in Central Park hovered just below normal, the National Weather Service said. The average monthly temperature for June was 71.2 degrees, just slightly below the normal average of 71.4 degrees.

Globally, the average temperature was 61.48 degrees, 0.22 degrees above last year’s record high of 61.26. The average temperature for the first six months of 2015 so far is above average as well, at 57.83 degrees, one-sixth above the previous record, set in 2010.

“There is almost no way that 2015 isn’t going to be the warmest on record,” climate scientist Jessica Blunden told the Guardian.

June heat waves hit in Spain, Austria, Australia, South America and parts of Asia. Southeastern Canada, meanwhile, had the only significantly cooler than average temperatures.

As for the NYC area, things were pretty normal. There were 4.79 inches of rain, 0.38 inches above the average amount.