News ‘Justice for Junior’: 11th man sought in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s murder, NYPD says The man was seen fleeing the scene of the attack that killed Guzman-Feliz, police said. Police are looking for an 11th man in connection with the murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated July 5, 2018 11:12 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are looking for an 11th person in connection with the fatal gang-related stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month, releasing photos Wednesday of a man and a vehicle that fled the scene of the attack. The latest man wanted by cops is described as being about 20 to 23 years old who wears his hair in a bun. Police said he was last seen fleeing the scene of the June 20 attack in a white four-door sedan going north on Bathgate Avenue. Police also are looking for another car seen fleeing in the same direction. It is believed to be a dark-colored late 1990’s or early 2000’s model four-door Acura TL with damage to the rear passenger’s side door. Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. He was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive. Earlier this week, Diego Suero, 29, who police said is a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of the Bronx, were arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Suero was also charged with conspiracy. Eight other men — Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx; Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan; Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, Long Island; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, New Jersey; Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx; Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx; Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx; and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx — also have been arrested and charged with varying offenses. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 10th suspect arrested in Bronx teen’s murder: NYPDDiego Suero and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion were charged with murder, police said. ‘Stand with Junior’ mural immortalizes slain Bronx teenArtist Chris Pyrate credits Guzman-Feliz's friends for inspiration for the mural. ‘My heart is broken’: Mourners gather to honor Bronx teenLesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's murder "touched the whole world," one mourner said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.