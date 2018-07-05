LATEST PAPER
‘Justice for Junior’: 11th man sought in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s murder, NYPD says

The man was seen fleeing the scene of the attack that killed Guzman-Feliz, police said.

Police are looking for an 11th man in connection with the murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Police are looking for an 11th person in connection with the fatal gang-related stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month, releasing photos Wednesday of a man and a vehicle that fled the scene of the attack.

The latest man wanted by cops is described as being about 20 to 23 years old who wears his hair in a bun. Police said he was last seen fleeing the scene of the June 20 attack in a white four-door sedan going north on Bathgate Avenue.

Police also are looking for another car seen fleeing in the same direction. It is believed to be a dark-colored late 1990’s or early 2000’s model four-door Acura TL with damage to the rear passenger’s side door.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. He was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive.

Earlier this week, Diego Suero, 29, who police said is a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of the Bronx, were arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Suero was also charged with conspiracy.

Eight other men — Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx; Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan; Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, Long Island; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, New Jersey; Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx; Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx; Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx; and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx — also have been arrested and charged with varying offenses.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

