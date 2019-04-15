Jury selection begins in 'Junior' murder trial

Jury selection began at Bronx Criminal Court Monday in the trial of reputed gang members who allegedly participated in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz last summer.

The five suspects — Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz, Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia — have been indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges for their alleged role in the June 20 murder of the 15-year-old. Surveillance footage from a bodega at East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx showed Guzman-Feliz being dragged out of the store by a group of men before he was stabbed repeatedly with knives and a machete, police said.

Guzman-Feliz was killed in a case of mistaken identity, according to investigators, in an inter-gang dispute between members of two different sects of the Trinitarios street gang. The remaining suspects are due back in court in May.

Guzman-Feliz's murder galvanized the Bronx community and members of the NYPD's Explorers program, which Guzman-Feliz was a member of. His supporters used the hashtag #justiceforjunior to help his family, and raise awareness for the case. The campaign caught the attention and support of celebrities, including Cardi B and Carmelo Anthony.