Justice for ‘Junior’: 13th man arrested in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s murder, NYPD says

Twelve other suspects in the murder were indicted by a grand jury in July.

A 13th man was arrested Sunday in the gang-related killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, police said.

The arrest of Ronald Urena, 29, comes more than a month after 12 other suspects were indicted by a grand jury in connection to the June 20 murder. Guzman-Feliz, who was killed in a case of mistaken identity, was chased into a bodega in Belmont, dragged onto the sidewalk and stabbed repeatedly, police said.

The suspects are alleged members of the “Los Sures” set within the Trinitarios gang, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They had plotted to attack a rival set of the gang and mistook Guzman-Feliz for one of its members.

Urena was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.