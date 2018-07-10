A 12th suspect was arrested on Monday in the death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, according to Connecticut State Police.

Luis A. Cabrarasantos, 25, was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. as he was driving east on I-84 near Danbury after his vehicle was picked up in connection to the homicide by a state trooper’s license plate reader, according to state police.

Cabrarasantos was stopped shortly after and detained until NYPD detectives got to the state to interview him.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck on June 20 after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. Guzman-Feliz, who was part of the NYPD’s Explorer program and dreamed of becoming a detective, was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive.

His death sparked citywide outrage and caught the attention of celebrities as well as top NYPD officials.

Cabrarasantos was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Connecticut state troopers, and is being held on a $1 million bond while he waits for an extradition hearing on a warrant charging him with several offenses, including second-degree murder, according to police.

Eleven other men had been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Most recently, Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Diego Suero, 29, who police said is a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of the Bronx, were also arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Suero was also charged with conspiracy.

Eight other men — Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx; Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan; Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, Long Island; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, New Jersey; Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx; Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx; Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx; and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx — also have been arrested and charged with varying offenses.