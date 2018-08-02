The state attorney general’s office is investigating a foundation set up in the name of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the Bronx teen who was brutally murdered in a gang-related attack in June, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Justice for Juniors’ Foundation was referred to the state attorney general’s office after Guzman-Feliz’s parents expressed concerns about the organization, according to a spokesman for City Councilman Ritchie Torres.

“Whenever our office receives complaints concerning potentially fraudulent charitable activities or organizations, we refer them to the attorney general’s charities bureau which investigates these claims,” Torres’ spokesman said on Thursday.

The foundation, which appears as the Justice for Junior Foundation on its Instagram account and in some of its older social media posts, is described on its YouTube channel as a “non-profit organization which advocates for at-risk youth.” The foundation’s website promotes a “#Standwithjusticemurals” initiative, a petition supporting the creation of the “Juniors Justice Act” and the creation of a “conflict resolution center” in the Bronx.

Guzman-Feliz’s parents, however, said they didn’t know anything about the foundation and raised concerns over a since-removed donation button on the website, PIX11 reported.

The foundation said the allegations would be addressed during a news conference in front of a mural for Guzman-Feliz, located at 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, on Monday, but declined to comment further on the matter. The organization appeared to address the accusations in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.

“...There are many vultures who are attempting to misuse this wonderful mom for their personal gain. This is why the closest friends, family members, and community leaders joined together to form the #justiceforjuniorfoundation...” the post says.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was fatally stabbed in a gang-related attack outside of a Belmont bodega on June 20. The teen’s brutal slaying, which was captured on surveillance video and shared on social media, brought the Bronx community together under the hashtag #JusticeforJunior.

Twelve purported gang members have been charged in the death of Guzman-Feliz, who police said was mistakenly targeted.