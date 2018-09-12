Justice for ‘Junior’: 14th man sought in Bronx teen’s stabbing death

So far, 13 suspected gang members have been charged in the June slaying.

Police are looking to question a man in connection with the June slaying of Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

The NYPD released a photo on Wednesday of 20-year-old Frederick Then, who was described as just over 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds.

Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old who was affectionately called “Junior,” was fatally stabbed and slashed by a group of suspected gang members armed with knives and a machete outside of a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx on June 20, according to police. He died after running to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital and collapsing near the entrance.

The teen’s brutal death, which was captured on surveillance video and shared widely on social media under the hashtag #JusticeforJunior, rocked the Bronx community and galvanized residents into reporting tips and suspects to police, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill had said.

So far, 13 suspected members of the Trinitarios gang have been charged in Guzman-Feliz’s death. The NYPD and Bronx District Attorney’s Office vowed to continue searching for anyone who may have been connected to the crime.