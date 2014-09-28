Justin Fallu stabbed to death on Barnes Avenue in the Bronx

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death, and several others injured, outside of a Bronx apartment building early Sunday, police said.

Justin Fallu was believed to be attending party inside Barnes Avenue apartment building with a group of friends, police said, before they went outside.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight. And people with knowledge of the incident have not been very forthcoming with information, said a law enforcement official.

Fallu, who lived more than four miles south in the Wakefield area, was stabbed in the chest at about 3:15 a.m., police said. Two 18-year-old men were also stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder, police said.

All four were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, but Fallu did not survive the trip, police said.

There have been no arrests.